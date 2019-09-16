Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $1.45 Million; As Coca (KO) Stock Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 23,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 51,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 944,457 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 3.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 721,095 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Financial Architects accumulated 7,286 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp has 51,579 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 26,941 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 45,541 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 17,901 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co owns 32,358 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hilton Cap Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvm Management Limited Mi reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5.21M are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Paradigm Advsr Limited Co reported 0.57% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mai Cap holds 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 23,160 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 29,076 shares. New York-based John G Ullman Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,872 shares to 35,968 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Cap Limited Com invested in 20,035 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 169,080 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 31,905 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 11,625 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 37,432 shares. Boston Family Office Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,260 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chemical Bank & Trust invested in 0.11% or 15,014 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 55,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intl Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 214,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio.