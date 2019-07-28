Bath Savings Trust Co Stake in Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Upped by $342,375 as Market Value Rose; Kopernik Global Investors Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $35.07 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 34,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

