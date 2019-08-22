Bath Savings Trust Co Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $523,770; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Sentiment Is 1.05

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 248 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 236 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 100.64 million shares, down from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 196 Increased: 176 New Position: 72.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 26.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 3,315 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 15,829 shares with $2.52M value, up from 12,514 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

The stock increased 1.27% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 748,487 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 30,641 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 2.67% invested in the company for 147,291 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.03 million shares.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation for Sixth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.25 million for 8.08 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.37% above currents $163.79 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers stated it has 124 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 38,500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 74,353 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 1,315 shares stake. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.86% or 13,350 shares. Cidel Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,041 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,673 shares. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.69% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% stake. Weiss Multi holds 78,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has 6,606 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 16 were reported by Nordea. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 3,188 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 38,612 shares. Lafayette Investments owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,172 shares.