Bath Savings Trust Co Position in Wex (WEX) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Northstar Group Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 8.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.08. About 59,462 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Assoc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,623 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage accumulated 20,722 shares. 15,973 were accumulated by Hennessy Inc. Tillar accumulated 9,409 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Live Your Vision Limited Liability owns 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,476 shares. Massachusetts-based Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 577,552 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 53,188 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability has 32,663 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited reported 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,790 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York reported 36,625 shares. South Street Advsr Llc holds 80,795 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio.

