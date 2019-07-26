Bath Savings Trust Co Position in Mastercard (MA) Cut by $349,680; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Cut Its Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $281.81. About 1.90 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.58. About 1.36M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 0.4% or 2,129 shares in its portfolio. 20,914 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 27,266 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 2,797 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.1% or 2,405 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 127,521 shares. World Investors has 4.16 million shares. Violich reported 1.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested in 2,360 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Corp Nj has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Mgmt has invested 1.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.13% or 19,465 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co invested 6.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Azimuth Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, First American Retail Bank has 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Company owns 16,320 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0.69% or 1.02 million shares. The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Investment has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 3,250 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 119,800 were reported by Colony Gru Llc. Carderock Cap Mngmt owns 33,040 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated reported 860,609 shares. First Citizens Bancorp stated it has 18,187 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 22,400 are owned by Northeast Inv. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 594 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Overbrook Corp has 1.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,598 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 50,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 7,580 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.