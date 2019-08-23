Bath Savings Trust Co Position In Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Was Upped; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $789,498

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 908,733 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 34,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.07. About 616,287 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,595 are owned by Cibc Ww. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 2,468 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP accumulated 60,679 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation accumulated 518,926 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 1.19M shares. Capital Fund Management stated it has 105,297 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru stated it has 1,435 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 114,019 shares. Old National Savings Bank In reported 0.43% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 367 shares. Counselors reported 14,924 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc stated it has 3,062 shares. 637,419 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 118,845 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 42,123 shares. Assetmark has 7,585 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 20,185 shares. North Star, a Illinois-based fund reported 48 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 65,253 shares. Tompkins Fin, a New York-based fund reported 4,055 shares. Mufg Americas owns 816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 54,070 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 94,658 shares. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 0.3% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 61,588 shares.

