Bath Savings Trust Co Maintains Stake in Estee Lauder Cos (EL); Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Provident Trust Co Increased Its Position by $9.89 Million as Stock Rose

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 53,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.81M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 38,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3,223 shares to 52,536 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.