Bath Savings Trust Co Maintains Stake in American Tower Reit (AMT); As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 59,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alkeon Cap Ltd Llc owns 986,394 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 33,814 shares stake. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Torray Ltd Liability Company invested 2.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 8,771 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,505 shares. Rmb Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 139,651 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 22.82M shares or 0.54% of the stock. 3,000 were reported by Horrell Capital Mngmt. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,610 shares. 155,537 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Scotia Cap has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 3,180 shares to 9,480 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 168,074 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps Bell. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 23,107 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 10,809 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.34% stake. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 514,466 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 2,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors reported 8,911 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.3% or 509,718 shares. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 898 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 27,593 shares. 36,085 were reported by Btc Capital Mgmt. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 8,865 shares.