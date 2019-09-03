Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Holding by $478,244 as Stock Price Rose; Opus Capital Group Trimmed Timberland Bancorp I (TSBK) Position as Shares Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Timberland Bancorp I (TSBK) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 30,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 23,827 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 54,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 6,258 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.84M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares to 61,830 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 77,618 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 1,579 shares. Parsec Fincl reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca invested in 3,550 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.2% or 3,882 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.16% stake. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 35,122 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% or 4,061 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,226 shares. The New Hampshire-based Amer Trust Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fjarde Ap reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Community Bancshares Na reported 20,757 shares.

More notable recent Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) news were published by: Theguardian.com which released: “Wall Street stocks suffer worst week in a decade – The Guardian” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Timberland Bancorp’s Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 19% to $0.70 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Why the stock market just ushered in its worst start to October since 2008 – MarketWatch” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement for Acquisition of South Sound Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold TSBK shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.07 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Partners Lc stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 13,008 shares. Opus Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 42,514 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% or 546 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 72,705 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 52,068 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 1,674 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Morgan Stanley holds 11,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 451,079 shares. 405,066 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd.