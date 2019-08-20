Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Its Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Stake; Act II Global Acquisition – Unit (ACTTU) Shorts Decreased By 11.11%

Act II Global Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:ACTTU) had a decrease of 11.11% in short interest. ACTTU’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.11% from 900 shares previously. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 2 shares traded. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 2,075 shares as Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 36,534 shares with $6.05M value, up from 34,459 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos Inc now has $72.97B valuation. The stock increased 12.52% or $22.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 5.28 million shares traded or 278.73% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company has market cap of $369.55 million.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock or 422,056 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -13.22% below currents $201.65 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. Oppenheimer maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, April 8. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 8,651 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 4,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Liberty holds 0.3% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Svcs owns 0.2% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,964 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Investors Serv has invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amp Investors has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 1,435 shares. Hills Bancorp & Tru invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Haverford Tru accumulated 3,192 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 21,843 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 4,621 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 1.25M were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership. 50,546 were accumulated by Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi.

