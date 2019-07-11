Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.39 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 779 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

