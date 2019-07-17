Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Stake; Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding

Columbia Asset Management increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 12,345 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 123,883 shares with $3.89M value, up from 111,538 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 2,075 shares as Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 36,534 shares with $6.05M value, up from 34,459 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos Inc now has $68.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. Shares for $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $4.12M worth of stock was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.52M were sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Washington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.08% or 11,384 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fin Gru has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 318,761 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joel Isaacson & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp reported 2% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 21,843 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 28,266 shares stake. Cumberland Prns holds 12,442 shares. 228,346 are held by Fil Limited. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 30,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,355 shares. 1,426 are owned by Prudential Public. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj holds 0.19% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,530 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,648 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $172’s average target is -9.05% below currents $189.11 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Berenberg downgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prns invested in 23,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 36,852 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd reported 68,013 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate Investment reported 314,962 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,506 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,554 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 1.07 million shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Inr Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation has 35 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 75,764 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gp reported 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maple Cap invested in 32,571 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 66,928 are owned by Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation.