Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Position by $321,531; As Cubic Com (CUB) Shares Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Increased by $384,256 Its Position

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 96,098 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 90,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 277,080 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 38,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cubic Corporation Named 2020 Gold Military Friendly Employer – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cubic Opens New Operations Center in Western New York – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic to Offer Industry Insight on the Optimization of Transport Networks at the Australian ITS Summit 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26,283 shares to 713,902 shares, valued at $65.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,185 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $10,025 was bought by HARRISON MARK. Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. 697 shares valued at $40,787 were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by EDWARDS JAMES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 0.03% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 3.62M shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.04% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 5,100 shares. 155,000 were accumulated by Bamco Incorporated. Voya Llc reported 11,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,672 are held by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kennedy Cap invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Millennium Management Limited Com invested in 546,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 18,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 99,392 shares. 202,550 are owned by Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc. 36,900 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 19,284 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 88,448 shares. Friess Associates Lc owns 129,708 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.06% or 217,310 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,200 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 316,821 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.13% or 900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1,779 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt reported 11,900 shares. 23,369 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp. Northern Tru stated it has 3.70M shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 60,593 shares. Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0.59% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.07% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lincoln reported 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,015 shares to 28,200 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.