Bath Savings Trust Co Holding in Wex (WEX) Lifted by $759,616 as Share Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Upped Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $365,500

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 179.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 939,400 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,873 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 16,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 346,975 shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

