Bath Savings Trust Co Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $539,616; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $484,971

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,722 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, down from 81,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 2.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 2,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 116,681 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.87 million, down from 118,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $271.5. About 966,073 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Cap owns 25,208 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assoc owns 2,628 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 1.04% or 21,022 shares. The Oregon-based Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 6,035 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 7.04 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. L S Advsr accumulated 65,959 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 148,958 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management owns 4,768 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,994 shares. Davy Asset Limited has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,888 shares. Cim Llc holds 4.23% or 87,784 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc invested in 1,861 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Fin Services stated it has 5.99% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 122 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 268,213 shares. Private Na invested in 0.85% or 15,853 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,800 shares. Smithfield accumulated 9,626 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Cap stated it has 29,088 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ci owns 796,065 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited accumulated 0.32% or 4,901 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 9,755 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Cap Management Llc owns 1,065 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.60 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 792 shares to 4,979 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.