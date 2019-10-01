Bath Savings Trust Co Has Upped Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Position By $321,531; Park West Asset Management Cut Brinks Co (BCO) Position

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 71,290 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 505,000 shares with $41.00M value, down from 576,290 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 205,125 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 1,757 shares as Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 38,291 shares with $7.01 million value, up from 36,534 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos Inc now has $71.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.95. About 1.23M shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “EstÃ©e Lauder names Deirdre Stanley EVP and general counsel – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Regions Corporation stated it has 20,896 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.29% stake. Eulav Asset Management reported 54,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.14% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,338 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.13% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 26,635 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc invested in 0.66% or 55,681 shares. Federated Pa has 168,016 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 13,835 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Randolph holds 3.04% or 96,632 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 14,997 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 266,584 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $206.20’s average target is 3.64% above currents $198.95 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Raymond James.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 26.58% above currents $82.95 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.31% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 103,707 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Aqr Management Lc owns 292,609 shares. Redwood Investments Llc invested in 325,074 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 827,086 shares. 33,790 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Voya Inv Management Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 8,788 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. 7,949 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 96,105 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.56M shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) stake by 15,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) stake by 323,731 shares and now owns 344,255 shares. Waitr Hldgs Inc was raised too.