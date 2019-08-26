Bath Savings Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.46 Million as Shares Declined; Horizon Investments Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) Holding by $702,400 as Shares Rose

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) by 144.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 11,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 4,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 803,509 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.7% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 428,935 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Charter Trust Communications owns 24,851 shares. 19,411 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Moreover, Northstar Inv Advisors Lc has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,372 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 124,925 are owned by Godsey Gibb Assocs. Johnson Financial Gru reported 4,833 shares. Cincinnati Ins accumulated 766,906 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,530 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Co reported 7,343 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,296 shares. Essex Fin Services Inc reported 0.98% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moon Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,622 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 437,702 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,994 shares to 111,908 shares, valued at $21.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 7,482 shares to 19,397 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 47,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,625 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Shrt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Assoc holds 8.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.97M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 63,015 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 6,800 are owned by Midas Management Corporation. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,108 shares. Kopp Lc holds 0.73% or 8,927 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Llc holds 31,030 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2,783 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 2.47M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 11,705 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 30,931 shares stake. Iron Ltd stated it has 7,453 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Partners owns 21,234 shares.

