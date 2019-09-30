Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position By $418,990; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding By $353,400

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 55.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 58,900 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 165,100 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 106,200 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 11.40 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased United Technologies Corporation (UTX) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 52,536 shares with $6.84M value, down from 55,759 last quarter. United Technologies Corporation now has $117.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 1.49M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies holds 32,665 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.93M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 51,550 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Paragon Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 2.08 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 1,236 shares. Covington stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 55,589 are owned by Qs Lc. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,458 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 863 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 35,500 shares. 6.12M are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 133,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 188,463 shares to 99,337 valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Venator Matls Plc stake by 267,787 shares and now owns 85,547 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 68.92% above currents $4.44 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W Co holds 30,616 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,463 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 1.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 143,808 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 49,699 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Private Ocean has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.03M shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Peapack Gladstone Corp stated it has 199,652 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Adirondack has invested 1.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jefferies Group Inc stated it has 1.60 million shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 40,700 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt accumulated 69,214 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2,089 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 10,181 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.72% above currents $136.52 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, September 17. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A stake by 290 shares to 10,102 valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) stake by 792 shares and now owns 4,979 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.