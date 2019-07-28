Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose; Cls Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.06 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 538.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 57,026 shares to 328,687 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kopp Advsr Ltd has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,927 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.06% or 1.39 million shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ohio-based Schulhoff has invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability owns 9,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Financial Corporation In has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Mngmt Gp stated it has 43,223 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Iron Ltd Llc holds 7,453 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 101,207 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Advisory Research stated it has 379,816 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Economic Planning Adv has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 36,877 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32,200 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 30,000 are owned by Allen Holdg Inc New York.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).