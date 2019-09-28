Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $781,460 as Market Value Declined; Bruni J V & Company Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,637 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 19,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 3,256 shares. California-based Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B Riley Wealth has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,364 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.87% or 21,934 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 118,673 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cookson Peirce Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adirondack Trust holds 1.35% or 13,808 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.51% or 68,800 shares. Global Endowment Management LP stated it has 3,250 shares. Amer International Group invested in 0.38% or 668,079 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 8,325 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 105,379 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kempner Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.