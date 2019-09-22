Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Valuation Rose; Swedbank Has Lowered Its Holding in Cyberark Softwar (CYBR) by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Cyberark Softwar (CYBR) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 996,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.39 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Cyberark Softwar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 683,598 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 2,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 116,681 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.87M, down from 118,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 125.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,088 shares to 156,323 shares, valued at $36.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 80,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Management Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,425 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 238,670 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,885 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,036 shares. Field Main Bankshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 160 shares. Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 1.84% or 234,000 shares. Haverford Trust reported 664,035 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 4,910 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Corp New York has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canandaigua Bank Communications has 16,108 shares. 32,037 are owned by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 37,785 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

