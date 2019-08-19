Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $483,240

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26M, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 3.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 8,626 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 117,755 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,325 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,800 shares. Perritt Mngmt owns 33,500 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.08% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Eam Invsts Limited Company stated it has 109,356 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 187 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 34,270 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 7,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.54% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 90,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 63,496 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 4,255 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 12,017 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 32.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 239,108 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Loeb Prns holds 0% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 3.94% or 104,615 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 9.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,082 were accumulated by Intrust Bancorporation Na. Diker Llc owns 14,128 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 472,912 shares. Argent reported 147,709 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bouchey Gp Incorporated holds 23,400 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 344,774 shares. The Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 269,837 were reported by Associated Banc. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,943 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt Corp has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).