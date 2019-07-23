Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Its Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Holding; COOKPAD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (CPADF) Shorts Down By 75.37%

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 2,075 shares as Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 36,534 shares with $6.05 million value, up from 34,459 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos Inc now has $68.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $188.64. About 888,815 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

COOKPAD INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPADF) had a decrease of 75.37% in short interest. CPADF’s SI was 3,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 75.37% from 13,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1,750 shares traded. Cookpad Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPADF) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cookpad Inc. provides recipe sharing services in Japan. The company has market cap of $292.42 million. The companyÂ’s Cookpad platform offers various tools, such as meal planners, cooking videos, and selection of recipe authors; and access to recipe rankings and professional lists curated by theme and daily meal plans. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It operates its platform in approximately 17 languages in 60 countries.

Another recent and important Cookpad Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPADF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cookpad Inc ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $172.78’s average target is -8.41% below currents $188.64 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Berenberg downgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 158,881 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 49,198 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,254 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Communication accumulated 1,585 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Of Vermont owns 263 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.31% or 518,926 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 388,537 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 9,253 shares. American Century Incorporated has 2.34M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 64,557 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 28,657 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.24M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited invested in 0.38% or 15,785 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Demsey John sold $1.52M. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares. 22,788 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E. Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96 million. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.