Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Position; Quanex (NX) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Quanex Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 54 trimmed and sold positions in Quanex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 32.12 million shares, down from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quanex Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 32.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 12.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 2,440 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 21,431 shares with $2.64M value, up from 18,991 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $222.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Com has 2.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 140,613 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 0.42% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.18 million shares or 2.26% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verity Verity Lc owns 91,714 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd holds 60,800 shares. 1.04M were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Lc. Private Na holds 40,023 shares. The Washington-based Marshall & Sullivan Wa has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kanawha Mngmt Lc holds 1.67% or 96,729 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated holds 2.08% or 94,495 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities owns 108,568 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Co Al accumulated 55,400 shares. Moreover, Alta Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,656 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11's average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) stake by 11,443 shares to 55,759 valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stake by 7,033 shares and now owns 62,681 shares. Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) was reduced too.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.68M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 2.20 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 599,231 shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

