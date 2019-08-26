Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $349,680; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Holder Northstar Group Cut Its Position by $423,246

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $275.03. About 859,556 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 20,484 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.72 million shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,049 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability invested in 39,270 shares. 420,189 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) reported 300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,322 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Mgmt stated it has 975 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 173,186 shares. Barr E S And Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 973 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,130 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 623,321 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 42,650 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% or 80,533 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 0.15% or 22,862 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 1,034 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited owns 30,000 shares. Goelzer Invest owns 13,063 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 0.22% or 15,862 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 780,081 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 29.77M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested in 0.07% or 20,334 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 514,349 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 60,819 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Management Lc reported 168,967 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards National Bank has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

