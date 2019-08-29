Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Preferred Bank (PFBC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55’s average target is 11.93% above currents $49.14 stock price. Preferred Bank had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, June 5. B. Riley & Co downgraded Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 118,725 shares with $27.95 million value, down from 120,213 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $282.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,840 shares to 27,349 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 779 shares and now owns 3,800 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Counsel Inc invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 67,459 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has 1.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,318 shares. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13.29M shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management Inc owns 1,200 shares. Westend Limited Company owns 156,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investment House Ltd accumulated 16,985 shares. Huber Cap Ltd has 51,550 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation stated it has 2,127 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 1,633 shares. 34,071 are owned by Alley Ltd Llc. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 8.10M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62 million worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 0.50% above currents $278.24 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27800 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $750.16 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

The stock increased 2.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 31,426 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals