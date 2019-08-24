Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Shares Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position by $931,869 as Stock Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Cap Mngmt reported 1,826 shares stake. Coastline Trust has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Na reported 6,852 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 48,774 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 2,127 shares. Reilly Advisors Llc reported 80,622 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 74,521 shares. Moreover, Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 176,494 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 2,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,765 shares. Fred Alger Inc has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 56 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Piedmont Invest invested 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,487 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 950 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Lc invested in 0.71% or 549,932 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.04% or 3,551 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability has 1.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,781 shares. Boston Advisors has 87,728 shares. Moreover, Geller Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canandaigua Financial Bank & holds 0.51% or 11,406 shares. 39,399 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co stated it has 7.44M shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp owns 2.45M shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 134,699 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,029 shares to 32,096 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).