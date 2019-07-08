Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake By $315,016; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Upped Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 3,029 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 32,096 shares with $3.34M value, up from 29,067 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $283.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 4.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Toledo Na acquired 3,137 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 7.52%. The Trust Company Of Toledo Na holds 68,450 shares with $7.12 million value, up from 65,313 last quarter.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 0.27% stake. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Company holds 0.11% or 7,418 shares in its portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na owns 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,917 shares. Dodge Cox owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 131,825 shares. L & S Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 48,226 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 85,856 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Com has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,837 shares. New England Research And Mngmt has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 3.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Management Grp has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bainco reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 176,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 30,392 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 69,456 shares to 28,987 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 7,090 shares and now owns 32,886 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12500 highest and $70 lowest target. $104.89’s average target is -7.30% below currents $113.15 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

