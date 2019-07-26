Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position by $315,016; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 3.76 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Garde Cap Inc has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Finemark Bancshares holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 142,726 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 27,128 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Df Dent & has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 43,553 shares. Adirondack stated it has 2.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.00M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 3.17M shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 32,881 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 782,433 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,851 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 142,769 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 209,817 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 0.26% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. California-based Ar Asset has invested 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. 12,410 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mngmt. 292,529 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 2.96 million shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,550 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial N A holds 2.65% or 76,403 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,617 shares. Acropolis Management Limited Company holds 0.11% or 10,214 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,211 shares. American And Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3,960 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 24,245 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc invested in 1.82% or 28,305 shares. 8,875 were reported by Somerville Kurt F.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).