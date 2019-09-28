Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW); Mattel (MAT) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 1568.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 95,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 101,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.36 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in talks to leave the company – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Toymaker Mattel’s first-quarter sales beat lowered estimates

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 25,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10,749 shares to 41,697 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Reign Of Ynon Kreiz At Mattel – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mattel Stock Popped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mattel Launches Gender Inclusive Doll Line Inviting All Kids to Play – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mattel Stock Dropped 6% – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower holds 0% or 17,507 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP has 97,016 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 1,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Edgepoint Inv Gp stated it has 36.34M shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Comerica Financial Bank holds 204,944 shares. Moreover, First Personal Finance Serv has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Barclays Pcl reported 521,389 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 29,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 1.19M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,644 shares. New York-based Jericho Asset Management LP has invested 2.68% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,738 shares to 22,148 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,536 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).