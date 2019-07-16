Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Holding By $478,244; 2 Analysts Covering Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as Colgate Palmolive Company (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 62,681 shares with $4.30M value, down from 69,714 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Company now has $63.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $100 highest and $5800 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 9.67% above currents $68.75 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. Alembic maintained the shares of WLK in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WLK in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. Nomura upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $79 target in Monday, April 15 report. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $79 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $1400 highest and $62 lowest target. $72.88’s average target is -1.51% below currents $74 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, February 25. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $65 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,840 shares to 27,349 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,315 shares and now owns 15,829 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Reiterates Market Perform Rating on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). S&T Natl Bank Pa reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sei Investments Co reported 268,838 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.35% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.12M shares. Pnc Fincl Serv reported 1.55M shares. Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,000 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). American Century holds 0.09% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Fincl stated it has 19,189 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invest House Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 3,316 are held by Inv Advsr Ltd. Cognios Lc accumulated 1.44% or 59,732 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares valued at $372,590 were sold by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 499,005 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings