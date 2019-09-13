Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $539,616 as Shares Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 2,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 116,681 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.87 million, down from 118,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.87. About 2.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $660. About 3,186 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Lc holds 0.05% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 542 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 11,517 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 410 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Ltd Company has 4.75% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Newfocus Financial Gru Lc has 0.23% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 11,713 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Key Gp Inc (Cayman) Limited has 0.09% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,300 shares. Mngmt holds 0.07% or 254 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,849 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land: Its Super-Profitable Water Service Business – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.03 million activity. 36 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $29,059 on Friday, May 3.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,109 shares to 29,458 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.39 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management invested in 89,660 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 165,293 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connecticut-based Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cls accumulated 0.01% or 1,745 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 28,736 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 2.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 150,410 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canandaigua Bancshares reported 16,108 shares stake. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Street Corporation holds 36.89M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 10 has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bristol John W And Com New York invested in 3.54% or 507,036 shares. West Oak Cap has 3,350 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).