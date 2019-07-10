Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $349,680; Lodge Hill Capital Holds Stake in Parker Hannifin (PH)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $161.85. About 588,159 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $276.78. About 913,614 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares to 339,025 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,654 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. 926 shares were sold by OBOURN CANDY M, worth $150,178. Shares for $150,341 were sold by Bowman William R.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares to 91,598 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.02 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.