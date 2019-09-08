Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Crocs Com (CROX) Valuation Declined While Sg Americas Securities Cut Its Position by $1.72 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc Com (CROX) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 68,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 21,642 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 90,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 887,013 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX)

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $25.24 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.