Bath Savings Trust Co Continues to Hold Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Scholtz & Company Boosted Position by $377,559

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Lc invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny reported 225,420 shares. First City Cap Management holds 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,992 shares. M Kraus & reported 87,932 shares stake. Barr E S reported 10,008 shares stake. Ally has 160,000 shares. Grassi owns 186,715 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Llc owns 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,466 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested in 2.35% or 23.05 million shares. 116,500 are owned by Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp owns 104,823 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability reported 1,850 shares. Reinhart Prtn owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,905 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).