Bath Savings Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Procter & Gamble Company (PG); As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $375,285

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $331.41. About 999,364 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc has invested 4.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Luther Mngmt holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,538 shares. Stewart Patten Co Ltd Liability Co holds 2,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 1.05% or 5,541 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.80 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Gru owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,972 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,009 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 8,216 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 114,532 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. 127,594 are held by British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation. Renaissance Invest Group Ltd Company accumulated 3.41% or 21,952 shares. Retail Bank has 23,587 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor reported 5,805 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.