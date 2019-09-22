Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding By $422,048; Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Trico Bancshares (TCBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 61 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 39 cut down and sold stock positions in Trico Bancshares. The institutional investors in our database now own: 18.14 million shares, up from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trico Bancshares in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 16.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 3,872 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 35,968 shares with $3.94M value, up from 32,096 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $305.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares for 377,320 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 123,769 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 512,488 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,345 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 108,835 shares traded or 57.93% up from the average. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.28 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

