Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.12 Million; Facebook (Call) (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Sns Financial Group Lifted Position by $8.73 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 21,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.18. About 1.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 707.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 52,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 7,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $186.99. About 7.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 22/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 75,147 shares to 127,975 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,259 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

