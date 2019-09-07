Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.28 N/A -0.72 0.00 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.04 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bat Group Inc. and LM Funding America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8%

Risk & Volatility

Bat Group Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LM Funding America Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bat Group Inc. and LM Funding America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 3.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 25% are LM Funding America Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. was more bearish than LM Funding America Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.