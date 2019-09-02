Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.72 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 75 4.47 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bat Group Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Bat Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bat Group Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 74.4% respectively. Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.65%. Competitively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend while Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bat Group Inc.