Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Comparing side by side

Both Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.72 0.00 The Western Union Company 20 1.70 N/A 1.87 11.22

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares and 0% of The Western Union Company shares. About 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Western Union Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance while The Western Union Company has 23.09% stronger performance.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.