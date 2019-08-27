Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Comparison side by side

Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.17 N/A -0.72 0.00 Regional Management Corp. 26 0.93 N/A 2.88 8.38

Table 1 demonstrates Bat Group Inc. and Regional Management Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regional Management Corp.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Regional Management Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance while Regional Management Corp. has 0.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Regional Management Corp. beats Bat Group Inc.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.