Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 3.74 N/A -0.72 0.00 Hexindai Inc. 3 1.35 N/A 0.06 37.05

Demonstrates Bat Group Inc. and Hexindai Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bat Group Inc. and Hexindai Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.65% of Bat Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. has weaker performance than Bat Group Inc.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bat Group Inc.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.