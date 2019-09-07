Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.37 N/A -0.72 0.00 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 5.11 N/A 0.05 24.00

In table 1 we can see Bat Group Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares and 0.35% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. About 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 73.98% are Dragon Victory International Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year Bat Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bat Group Inc.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.