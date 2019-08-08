Basswood Capital Management Upped Its Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $1.30 Million; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Cut by $18.13 Million Its Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 5.52 million shares traded or 128.08% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 23,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 86,211 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 62,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 3.85M shares traded or 68.82% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $204.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 10.34 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.17% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,684 shares. 41,796 are held by Comml Bank Of The West. Ftb Advsr accumulated 144 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barnett Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,375 shares. Hartford Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Llc has invested 0.6% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). James Inv Rech reported 12,160 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fund Management Sa reported 37,564 shares. 82,917 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. Mufg Americas holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 898,090 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 155,931 shares to 720,215 shares, valued at $33.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 173,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,269 shares, and cut its stake in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc.