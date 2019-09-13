Basswood Capital Management Upped Its Comerica (CMA) Holding by $4.79 Million; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 66,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 227,672 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, up from 161,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 85,250 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 181,369 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 78,757 shares to 134,930 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 47,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,977 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares to 10,543 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,125 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).