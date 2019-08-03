Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by $646,107 as Shares Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Stock Rose While Dsc Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 8,198 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,052 shares to 278,969 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).