Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Amphenol Has 1.07 Sentiment

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 238 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 223 cut down and sold holdings in Amphenol Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amphenol Corp in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 527,537 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 1.20M shares with $18.90 million value, down from 1.73 million last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 3.55 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.77 million for 24.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

The stock increased 1.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 413,456 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 19,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gru invested in 394,545 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 14,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,172 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 1,890 shares. Buckingham Capital reported 0.19% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cls Ltd Liability Co holds 190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 63,830 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Korea Invest Corp accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Community Bankshares Na owns 8,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 37,695 are held by New England Rech And Management. Castine Ltd invested in 2.08% or 426,924 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1 Key Sign That a J.C. Penney Comeback Is Still Possible – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.55M for 8.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 480,997 shares to 614,245 valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 108,590 shares and now owns 294,319 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) was raised too.