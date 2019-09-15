Basswood Capital Management Raised Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER); Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Increased Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 37,015 shares traded. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 10,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 731,126 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, up from 720,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 939,626 shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei holds 254,390 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 13,797 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 21,837 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nordea Ab has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,846 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 46,672 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.32M shares. Moreover, Heritage Mgmt Corporation has 0.31% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 104,178 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 7,558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). M&T Bank & Trust has 66,652 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 333,048 shares. Asset Management One Company owns 67,860 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 1.92M shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 149,247 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,405 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

