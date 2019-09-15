Basswood Capital Management Raised Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding; Prudential Plc Lifted Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 1.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 10,911 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 731,126 shares with $38.03M value, up from 720,215 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Prudential Plc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 7,300 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Prudential Plc holds 60,982 shares with $7.93M value, up from 53,682 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $86.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

Prudential Plc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 12,953 shares to 127,616 valued at $64.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 55,150 shares and now owns 3.69M shares. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) stake by 479,050 shares to 159,685 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 199,000 shares and now owns 33,015 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 13.29% above currents $56.49 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.